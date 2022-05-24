Kristen Stewart on sticking her hands in Viggo Mortensen’s mouth in Crimes of the Future: ‘I’m really f***ing proud of that’

Kristen Stewart has opened up about an improvised scene shared between her and co-star Viggo Mortensen in their new film Crimes of the Future.

The pair star alongside Léa Seydoux and Scott Speedman in David Cronenberg’s forthcoming sci-fi horror movie about a dystopian future where humans no longer experience pain or infection and begin merging with their synthetic environment.

In a new interview with Vulture, Stewart spoke about a moment, midway through the film, when her character attempts to seduce Mortensen by sticking her hands directly into his mouth and peering inside.

When asked whether it was written in the script, she responded: “So that was not in the script. I’m really f***ing proud of that. That’s my favourite part of the movie.”

The Oscar-nominated actor added that according to the script “at some point I find myself entwined with him and I stick my tongue down his throat.”’

“I want to get as close as I can to possibly feel something – if I can’t actually do it, maybe I can unhinge his jaw and get as deeply inside his head as I possibly can and examine the actual anatomy of his mouth,” she said of her thought process.

“So I massaged his jaw for a second to get it to open and then I went all the way in,” Stewart said.

Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart in ‘Crimes of the Future’

During the film’s premiere on Monday (23 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, some viewers reportedly walked out in the first five minutes, while others exited the theatre later after a scene involving Seydoux and an open wound.

Ahead of its premiere, Cronenberg had stated that he expected some to leave the screening.

“There are some very strong scenes,” he previously confirmed before predicting: “I mean, I’m sure that we will have walkouts within the first five minutes of the movie. I’m sure of that.”

Read The Independent’s full review here.

Crimes of the Future is scheduled to release in cinemas this June.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kristen Stewart on sticking her hands in Viggo Mortensen’s mouth in Crimes of the Future: ‘I’m really f***ing proud of that’