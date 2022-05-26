Kris Jenner urges daughter Kendall to freeze her eggs and calls doctor to criticism from fans

Kris Jenner has pressured her daughter Kendall Jenner to freeze her eggs, and even called an obstetrician-gynaecologist for her in the most recent episode of The Kardashians, to criticism from fans.

During the episode, which aired on 26 May, Kris discussed how “proud” she is of her children while speaking to Kendall, before telling the 26-year-old model that “maybe it’s time” for her “to have a baby”.

In response, Kendall started coughing, as she nearly choked on her drink. She then told to her mother that she felt “uncomfortable” and explained that having children is her decision.

“You keep telling me you’re not getting any younger, but guess what, mom?” Kendall told the 66-year-old. “It’s my life, okay. I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

Kris asked her daughter, who’s been dating NBA player Devin Booker since 2020, if she was “sure” that it was her life. The reality star went on to discuss Kendall’s eggs with her and why she thinks that she “made” them.

“When you were born, I made your body inside my body,” Kris said. “So I made your eggs inside of me. That means that I made your eggs.”

Kendall interrupted her mother to ask if she learned that fact on TikTok, before telling Kris that she was “revealing” herself a little bit.

In response, the business woman told Kendall that “every year that goes by,” her egg count “goes down a little bit”. She then picked up her phone and called a doctor to ask if Kendall should freeze her eggs.

“So for Kendall, if she has a partner and if they’re not married, I usually recommend at least the cycle of egg freezing,” Dr Thaïs Aliabadi, an ob-gyn, said. “It would be a good time to freeze eggs. Listen, the younger you are, the better the quality.”

After thanking the doctor and hanging up the phone, Kris said: “I think it’s unanimous. We’re gonna have a baby.”

However, Kendall disagreed with that statement, reiterating that she didn’t want to have a child “right now” and that her mother was “making [her] uncomfortable”.

During an on-camera interview, the model opened up about how she’s been focused on herself, as opposed to starting a family.

“I still have a lot I need to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life,” she said. “I’m still enjoying life on my own. And I’m okay with that right now.”

Kendall has previously discussed how her mother has encouraged her to have children. While appearing on E News’ Daily Pop last month with her family, the reality star said that Kris and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, had been pressuring her to have a baby.

“100 per cent my mom,” she said. “Mom and Kylie…But [Kris] will just randomly text me and be like: ‘I think it’s time,’ and I’m like: ‘Is this not up to me at any point?”

That same month, the Kardashian-Jenner clan also spoke to Extra, where Kendall said that, while she wasn’t in a rush to have children, she still had “baby fever” after Kylie welcomed her second child with Travis Scott last February.

“I’m just, very like, living life day by day,” she said. “But I do get baby fever a lot of the time. Especially with [Kylie’s] newborn. I hang out with all of them and I’m like: ‘It would be so fun to have one too.’”

“But I’m chilling,” she added. “I’m just living life right now as a free bird.”

On social media, fans criticised the moment between Kris and Kendall, with some claiming it was “hard to watch” Kris pressure her daughter.

“Not this VERY uncomfortable scene of Kris Jenner like pretty much pressuring Kendall Jenner to have a baby, really hard to watch honestly,” one person tweeted, while another said: “The way she bullies Kendall to freeze her eggs and pressures her to conceive ASAP because she ‘isn’t getting any younger’ is crazy. We love you Kris, but do better.”

“This scene of kris getting Kendall to freeze her eggs I am so uncomfortable,” someone else wrote.

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kris Jenner urges daughter Kendall to freeze her eggs and calls doctor to criticism from fans