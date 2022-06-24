Kris Jenner teases 2024 presidential election bid

Kris Jenner sent fans wild by posting a TikTok where she teased the possibility of running for president in two years’ time.

The “momager” and reality TV star uploaded a clip to the video-sharing platform in which she appeared in an official-looking presidential-style portrait.

However, jumping on the trend of getting “Krissed” – in which a user is tricked in a similar way to a Rick Roll – Jenner revealed that it was an elaborate prank.

