Kris Jenner says she’s ‘sworn to secrecy’ about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s upcoming wedding

Kris Jenner has revealed she’s been “sworn to secrecy” regarding details about her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s upcoming wedding plans.

The 66-year-old businesswoman discussed Kardashian’s engagement during a recent interview with People, noting how she’d get in “so much trouble” if she mentioned anything about her daughter’s wedding.

“I have been sworn to secrecy,” she said. “If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!”

Jenner then emphasised that she has every intention of respecting her daughter’s wishes and won’t say a word about the upcoming nuptials.

“I’m just gonna sit in the background,” she added. “And not say a word because I don’t want to get in trouble.”

The Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer got engaged last October on the beach in California, which Barker had had filled with red roses. After the engagement, Kardashian’s family surprised her with a dinner and celebration.

The couple had a ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas, following the Grammy Awards, last month. However, since they didn’t have a marriage licence at the time, the wedding wasn’t legal.

Following the event, Kardashian shared photos from the ceremony with Barker on Instagram, which featured an Elvis-officiant and red roses.

“Found these in my camera roll,” she wrote in the caption. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no licence). Practice makes perfect.”

Throughout the family’s newest reality show, The Kardashians, fans have seen different aspects of Kardashian and Barker’s relationship. And according to Jenner, the program aims to be “inspirational” to viewers and will continue to show how her family “loves each other very much”.

“When you see everybody go through what they’re going through and evolve, and get out to the other side…the show can be a lot of different things to a lot of different people,” she explained. “But hopefully it’s inspirational, and you’re coming to a place where you can see a family that loves each other very much.”

During the show, which first aired on 13 April, Kardashian revealed that she and Barker have been trying to have a baby and that she’s been undergoing IVF treatments. However, she also noted that she’s faced some challenges due to her IVF journey.

“Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” she told her mother during the new season. “The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause.”

“The medication basically put me into depression,” she added.

The program also shared details about the couple’s proposal, with Jenner revealing that Barker asked for her blessing, and went to Robert Kardashian’s grave to ask for his permission before proposing to his daughter.

Kardashian and Barker each have children from previous relationships, as the reality star shares three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with her ex Scott Disick, and the musician shares two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

