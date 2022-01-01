Kris Jenner ducks question about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson with Stormi’s help

Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, has saved her grandmother from having to answer a question about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s rumoured relationship in a live interview.

Kris Jenner appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live show on Friday night, hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, when she was asked about the unlikely pairing.

Rumours of the couple’s relationship first started swirling after Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) in October last year. They kissed in one of the sketches and have since been spotted holding hands and going on dates.

Cohen said: “Everyone is talking about Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson. Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?”

Cooper interjected that his co-host was “always digging”, to which Cohen replied: “Yes, I am.”

But before Jenner could answer, three-year-old Stormi interrupted the interview to sit on her grandmother’s lap as Cooper commented: “You have a visitor.”

Jenner, 66, smiled and introduced Stormi to the audience and told the child to “sit right there”. Adding: “Nice distraction! Perfect. Right on cue.”

The segment ended with Cohen thanking Jenner for appearing on the show, adding: “Have a great New Year! Hope you guys party late into the night, and you look like a million bucks, as always.”

“We hope the next year is the best year yet for you and your family,” Cooper added.

Jenner joked that her bedtime is usually at 9pm, but she and the rest of the family would be “watching you guys and watching the ball drop”, referring to the annual New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball Drop in New York City.

Kardashian and Davidson have not confirmed their relationship, but in November they went “Instagram official” after Davidson posted a picture of the two of them alongside Flavor Flav and Jenner on Instagram for his 28th birthday.

They were later spotted holding hands while out in Palm Springs, California. In images obtained by the Daily Mail, Davidson wore pyjama bottoms from Kardashian’s SKIMS label.

Most recently, HollywoodLife reported that Kardashian had introduced Davidson to her four children, eight-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm.

The reality star shares her children with rapper Kanye West, who she has filed for divorce from after seven years of marriage.

