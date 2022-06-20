Two American military veterans who were captured while volunteering with the Ukrainian army could face death sentences at the hands of pro-Russia separatists, according to the Kremlin.

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told NBC News on Monday the Russian government couldn’t guarantee what would happen to the “soliders of fortune.”

“They should be punished,” he said, adding, “It depends on the investigation.”

US veterans Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, who traveled to Ukraine to battle against Russian forces, were reported misisng by their families last week.

Two British citizens and a Moroccan man found fighting with the Ukrainians in their war against Russia were given a death sentence earlier this month, in what one observer called a “disgusting Soviet-era show trial.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kremlin says American veterans captured in Ukraine ‘should be punished’ and may face execution