Kraken rum Black Friday deal: Save 30% on the spiced spirit in Amazon’s sale

Black Friday is here and with it, thousands of deals have landed across tech, beauty, fashion, home appliances, kids’ toys and plenty more. With the likes of Amazon, Currys, Very and Asos dropping new deals by the minute, now is the best time to save on everything from a coffee machine to a pair of Dr Martens.

With such a broad range of retailers participating this year, you’re bound to make a dent in your Christmas shopping list, and one more unlikely area you can save big on is alcohol.

Black Friday sees prices slashed on gin, vodka, tequila, beer, wine and more, meaning it’s prime time to stock up your drinks cabinet with your favourite beverage or discover a new top tipple.

With so many deals to scroll through, the IndyBest team are on hand throughout to bring you the best discounts and offers on alcohol from all your favourite retailers, to help save you that burdensome trip to the supermarket.

And if your penchant is for rum, you’re in luck as we’ve spotted a stellar saving on a bottle of Kraken black rum that’s sure to spice up your drinks. Here’s how to snap it up.

Kraken black spiced rum, 1l: Was £32.86, now £24.30, Amazon.co.uk

Imported from the Caribbean and blended with spices, Kraken’s much-loved rum has a jet black colouring and bold, rich and smooth texture – right now, you can save 30 per cent on the bottle. Named after the sea beast of myth and legend, the brand is inspired by the story that the largest-ever shipment of Caribbean black spiced rum was said to have been brought down by the fabled kraken.

Pour the rum over cubed ice and top with a fiery ginger beer and a squeeze of fresh lime for a punchy cocktail. Or, channel your inner mixologist and rustle up a “pornstar darktini” with Kranken’s rum, passion fruit liqueur, vanilla syrup and prosecco. The spirit also goes into a a black mojito with fresh mint, lime, soda water and sugar syrup, as well as a black espresso with sugar syrup and chilled espresso. In short, the concoctions are endless, and for £24.30, you can’t go wrong.

