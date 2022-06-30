Kourtney Kardashian ‘won’t leave’ Travis Barker’s side after drummer hospitalised with pancreatitis

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping a bedside vigil after her husband, Travis Barker, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on Tuesday following reports of pancreatitis.

While neither of the pair have shared a public update on the situation, sources connected to the family have reported that his admission relates to an inflamed pancreas which may have been triggered by a colonoscopy.

Now, an insider has told People that Kardashian “won’t leave his side”.

They said: “Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were. Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk.”

They added that the Blink-182 drummer had been receiving “the best care” in hospital, with medical staff focusing on pain management.

Fans of the star were left worried after the 46-year-old posted an update on Tuesday which simply read: “God save me”.

While some commentators felt the post was simply a recitation of Machine Gun Kelly lyrics, others interpreted it as a genuine plea for divine help.

His post was followed 24 hours later by an Instagram Story published by his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, asking her followers for their prayers.

“Please send your prayers,” she wrote, adding a wide-eyed emoji.

Alabama also posted a photo to TikTok showing her holding her father’s hand while he lay in the hospital bed. According to Page Six, the post was captioned: “Please say a prayer” and was swiftly deleted.

The oldest Kardashian sister and Barker became Instagram official in February 2021, before announcing their engagement in October of the same year.

In April 2022, the couple had the first of three wedding ceremonies in Las Vegas.

Weeks later, the couple confirmed they had exchanged views in a courthouse in Santa Barbara in California.

And at the end of May, the couple had their third and final ceremony in a lavish celebration in Portofino, Italy, in front of friends and family.

