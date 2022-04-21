Kourtney Kardashian says she’s ‘grateful’ her children can see ‘loving relationship’ with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are making their love known in the new reality series, The Kardashians.

During episode two of the show, which debuted on Hulu on Thursday 21 April, Kardashian said she was grateful that her three children can see the loving relationship she has with her now-fiancé, Barker.

In the episode, Kardashian and Barker are searching for homes to potentially move in together. The couple are a blended family – Kardashian shares three children with ex Scott Disick and Barker has two biological children and one step-daughter with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Since their relationship began in December 2020, Kardashian and Barker have been known for engaging in public displays of affection.

While touring a house in Malibu, California, the Poosh founder addressed the backlash they received from a video of the couple hugging and kissing at Disneyland last October. “Kissing and hugging is not a bad thing,” she said. “I’m actually grateful that my kids can see a loving, affectionate relationship because they haven’t seen that their whole lives.”

The Blink-182 drummer added: “I think people have trouble understanding how two people can be so in love and affectionate because they’re f**king miserable.”

Kardashian and her ex Disick had an on-again, off-again relationship for nearly 10 years before breaking up in 2015. The former couple, who were never married, are co-parents to son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, nine, and son Reign, seven. During last Thursday’s premiere episode, Disick admitted that seeing Kardashian’s relationship with Barker has allowed him to finally “move on”.

“Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on,” Disick said.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has shared that she and her fiancé are trying for a baby, but the IVF process has not been without its difficulties.

Kardashian opened up to her mother Kris Jenner about all the complications of her IVF journey during Thursday’s episode. When Jenner sat down with her daughter to ask how her doctor’s appointments were going, she said: “Awful.”

“Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” she explained.

Kardashian revealed that the medication her doctors prescribed have given her early onset menopause and depression.

“I think because I’m so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it’s just having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us,” she added.

