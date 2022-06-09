Kourtney Kardashian says Hulu show ‘ignored Travis fairytale’ over Scott Disick drama

Kourtney Kardashian has criticised the “editors” of The Kardashians for not highlighting her “fairytale” engagement to Travis Barker in favour of “drama” over her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s reaction.

In the most recent episode of the famous family’s new reality series, the Poosh founder said she was left “annoyed” after watching the edits of her storyline for the show.

Kourtney, 43, told friend Stephanie Shepherd that the couple had been having “the best time ever” filming the scenes, but she was upset that the edit focused on how Disick might have felt about her engagement.

She said: “Editors or whoever are taking it as, let’s take Kourtney as the chosen one to be the drama.”

In the confessional, Kourtney explained: “We are all executive producers, so we get to see cuts of the show and give notes on episodes and make sure that our stories are being told.

“I’m in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life, and it’s time for our show to catch up.”

She referred to an earlier episode about Barker’s romantic proposal to her, which featured a moment where her sister Kendall Jenner asked if Kourtney had any “sympathy” for Disick, who she dated for almost 10 years.

Kourtney said: “I didn’t even remember it until I saw the cut of the episode. It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that doesn’t really exist.

“It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and having this fairytale love story that is my reality.”

Later in the episode Kourtney is referring to, Khloe Kardashian went to visit Disick and the two spoke about Kourtney’s engagement.

Disick admitted that while he would “always love” Kourtney – who he shares and co-parents three children with – he was relieved that “somebody else is taking care of her”.

He also added that Barker was “in for a lot of work” and that having a relationship with Kourtney “is not the simplest when it comes to… everything”.

In the newest episode, Kourtney said she had hoped the producers would remove the segment out of “respect” for her and Barker.

Shepherd told the reality star that she understood it was a “normal thought” for viewers watching the show to wonder what Disick’s reaction would be.

“But I think we were talking about, out of respect for Travis and you being able to come out of that place in your life, I don’t want to harp on this storyline anymore.”

Kourtney replied: “It’s all good. We’ve been broken up for seven years. I’m allowed to create new memories and new ways of doing things.”

Kourtney and Disick dated on and off from 2006 until 2015, and were never married. They share their children, 12-year-old Mason Dash Disick, nine-year-old Penelope Scotland Disick, and seven-year-old Reign Aston Disick.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kourtney Kardashian says Hulu show ‘ignored Travis fairytale’ over Scott Disick drama