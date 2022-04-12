Kourtney Kardashian reveals she made the first move with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she made the first move on her now-fiancé Travis Barker after the two had been friends for many years.

During the first episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the reality TV star explained that she had always harboured feelings for the Blink-182 drummer.

“I was definitely always attracted to Travis,” she said in the first episode of the new show.

“He was taking a long time [to kiss me].” The pair started spending more time together during the pandemic and on one occasion, planned a movie night.

However, at this point Kardashian, 42, revealed she was ready to take her relaitionship with Barker, 46, to the next level.

“I was like, I don’t have time for this movie marathon,” she recalled. “So, I made the first move.”

The comments came after Kardashian revealed more about how long she had been friends with Barker.

“Travis is my boyfriend,” she said at the start of the episode. “Our homes are a block away from each other. He was one of my closest friends for probably eight years.

“We used to work out together, all of the time. Just us doing stuff on a friend level, we could just be ourselves. We fell in love and, now, he’s my boyfriend.”

The couple recently got married in Las Vegas “for fun”.

Last week, TMZ reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum and the musician had tied the knot after first attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

The couple walked the red carpet at the event in matching all-black outfits before Barker, who also accessorised with a bright pink jacket, took to the stage to perform, with the outlet reporting that they later had a wedding ceremony at 1.30am in a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

