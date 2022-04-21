Kourtney Kardashian opens up about IVF complications: ‘The medication basically put me into depression’

Kourtney Kardashian has shared all the difficulties she’s facing due to her ongoing IVF treatment.

Last month, the Poosh founder revealed that she and her fiancé Travis Barker are trying for a baby.

During Thursday’s (21 April) episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney was seen speaking to her mother Kris Jenner about all the complications of her IVF journey.

When Jenner sat down with her daughter to ask how her doctor’s appointments were going, she said: “Awful.”

“Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” she explained.

“Every single person on social media is always like, ‘Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s gained so much weight,’” Kardashian said. “I’m like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

“The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause,” she added.

“Based off of what? A drug?” Jenner asked.

“Yes,” said Kardashian, before revealing that “the medication basically put me into depression.”

“I think because I’m so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it’s just having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us,” she added.

Jenner reacted shockingly to her daughter’s position, saying: “I feel like I’ve never seen you happier so the depression thing surprises me.”

“And I have everything in the world to be happy about,” Kourtney replied. “I just feel a little bit off. I’m super moody and hormonal. Like, I’m a lunatic half the time.”

Both Kardashian and Barker already have children from their previous relationships.

Kardashian shares and co-parents three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 – with her former partner, Scott Disick.

Barker has two children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler: Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18.

Source Link Kourtney Kardashian opens up about IVF complications: ‘The medication basically put me into depression’