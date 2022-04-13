Kourtney Kardashian explains meaning of ‘frugal’ to Kendall Jenner in interview clip

Ahead of the premiere of their new Hulu reality series, the Kardashian-Jenner family played a game of “Most Likely” with Access Hollywood. The six family members were asked questions about their specific traits, and were given cards with their faces to answer each one. However, Kendall Jenner’s face was noticeably stumped when the interviewer asked, “Who’s the most frugal of the bunch?”

Momager Kris Jenner was the first person to flash daughter Kendall’s picture calling her the most economical, followed by Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of the family. The 26-year-old supermodel turned to sister Kourtney, 41, and asked, “What does that mean? I don’t even know what that means.”

“You care about cost,” eldest sister Kourtney explained to Jenner. “Like, money.”

The 818 Tequila founder nodded and held up a card with her picture: “Oh yeah, I’m cheap!”

The interview moment went viral on social media, where fans teased Jenner for not knowing the meaning of frugal. Others pointed out that Kylie Jenner also appeared confused by the word “frugal,” as she waited to observe her sisters’ responses before flashing Kendall’s card too.

“Kendall had no idea, yet agreed it’s her when she found out…Kylie, had NO damn idea, and followed, couldn’t even fake smile through it,” commented a TikTok user.

“Kylie waiting for the answer, then acting like she came up with it is everything,” said someone else.

Kendall Jenner has long held the title of highest paid model in the fashion industry when she first topped the Forbes list in 2018. The reality star turned model is worth an estimated $40 million. Younger sister Kylie was declared the “world’s youngest self-made billionaire” by the magazine in March 2019, but was stripped from the title after the outlet accused the Kylie Cosmetics founder of “inflating the size and success of her business”.

The new reality series The Kardashians premieres on Hulu in the US on 14 April and on Disney Plus in the UK.

