Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share first photographs from intimate wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have confirmed that they are married, and shared the first wedding photographs from the legal ceremony.

The couple were spotted leaving a courthouse together in Santa Barbara, California over the weekend, with The Kardashians star wearing a white mini dress and veil and Barker dressed in an all-black suit.

Confirming the news in a post to her Instagram, the Poosh founder shared a collection of eight black and white photographs to mark the occasion. “Till death do us part,” she wrote.

The first picture shows the couple sharing a kiss whilst sitting in a black vintage Cadillac Deville convertible, decorated with cans and a sign reading “Just Married”.

In another, Kardashian sprawls out across both front seats of the car to show off the details of her outfit, including the cross pendant she wore around her neck.

A third photograph shows the newlyweds standing hand-in-hand next to Kardashian’s grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell and Barker’s father, Randy.

Barker shared similar photographs to his own Instagram page, using the same caption as his wife.

He also posted a picture of Kardashian smiling while sitting on the bumper of the car, as he leans in to kiss her.

The couple have been inundated with messages of congratulations from family and friends.

Kardashian’s younger sister, Kim, wrote: “KRAVIS FOREVER”. Her mother, Kris Jenner, commented: “I love you.”

According to People, Barker and Kardashian are due to hold a wedding ceremony in Italy in the “near future”.

“They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” a source said. “All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

The couple have been extremely tight-lipped about their wedding plans, with Kris Jenner recently revealing that she has been “sworn to secrecy” regarding the details of the upcoming events.

Speaking to People, Jenner said she would “get in so much trouble” if she talked about her eldest daughter’s upcoming wedding.

“I’m just gonna sit in the background,” she said. “And not say a word because I don’t want to get in trouble.”

“I have been sworn to secrecy. If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!” she added.

Kardashian and Barker became engaged in October 2021, after dating for less than a year.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share first photographs from intimate wedding