Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in Las Vegas after the Grammys, reports say

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have gotten married, according to reports.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, had tied the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada, early Monday morning – after first attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

The couple walked the red carpet at the event in matching all-black outfits before Barker, who also accessorised with a bright pink jacket, took to the stage to perform, with the outlet reporting that they later had a wedding ceremony at 1.30am in a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

According to TMZ, the couple prohibited the venue from taking photos, instead opting to bring their own photographer. They also reportedly came prepared with a marriage license, sources told the outlet, which adds that the chapel’s owner served as witness.

More follows…

