Korean Version Of 'Money Heist' Is Already Winning Over The Internet And These Tweets Are Proof

Titled ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’, the Korean version of popular Spanish heist-drama ‘La Casa De Papel’ released earlier this month (June 24) on Netflix. And within no time it has already got fans gushing just like its original version had in the past. Starring talented actors like Park Hae-soo, Yoo Ji-Tae, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee Kyu-ho, Lee Won-jong, Kim Ji-hun, Jang Yoon-Ju, Kim Ji-hoon and Lee Hyun-woo, the Korean version promises an entertaining performances that’ll keep you on the edge of your seats.

From cinematic brilliance to the mention of popular K-pop group BTS and their vast army of fans across the globe, the Korean version of ‘Money Heist’ has gained popularity instantly and emerged as one of the most promising series available on Netflix. Check out what Twitter thinks about ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ here:

Money heist writers have me opening scene ‘DNA’ by BTS being played & talking about ARMYs 💜#MoneyHeistKorea #BTS pic.twitter.com/SqNonTWDGK — Dani💋@InASubBubble (@InASubBubble) June 24, 2022

i’m obsessed with rio and tokyo’s energy when it’s their scene together. I LOVE THIS DUO #MoneyHeistKorea pic.twitter.com/G9x6cmHBuO — haru (@kdramahypes) June 24, 2022

Never mess with these girls with short hair, they are really lethal 🥵🔥#MoneyHeistKorea #MoneyHeistKoreaJointEconomicArea pic.twitter.com/GLGvygcsuv — 𝒃𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒎 (@Starwings45) June 24, 2022

no joke, Korea did so well in their version of money heist !!! 👏💯 I was amaze the whole time, the scenes, the portrayals, the cinematography and all. 😭🤍#MoneyHeistKorea #MoneyHeistKorea_JointEconomicArea pic.twitter.com/VOColxDRIX — helena ♡ (@dohyunbyeol_) June 24, 2022

While the makers of the Korean version have replaced the Dali masks with traditional Korean Hahoetal Mask. Talking about the masks in a media interaction, actor Park Hae-Soo (who plays Berlin) said, “The look that the mask is portraying from different angles may seem quite different, so that is something that I was intrigued by,” in a media interaction.

Helmed by Kim Hong-sun, ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ which released on June 24, is available on Netflix.

