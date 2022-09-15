Varun Dhawan fired back at Karan Johar for probing too much into the ‘infidelity’ subject. He said, ”Why are you so intrigued by infidelity in marriage? Why are you so attracted? Asking us these questions when we told we don’t endorse it? Are you a cheater?”

Source Link : 'Koffee With Karan': Varun Dhawan And Anil Kapoor's Best Chaotic Moments On The Couch