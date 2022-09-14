‘Koffee With Karan’: Varun Dhawan And Anil Kapoor Turn Marriage Counsellors On Karan Johar’s Show

After playing the role of a father and son duo on Jugjugg Jeeyo, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan brought the R-rated version of the film on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. The mischief duo did not only display a youthful charm and bromance on the couch but also divulged topics of nepotism, sex and infidelity.

After receiving criticism over discussing celebrities’ sex too explicitly on the talk show, host Karan Johar went full throttle and dedicated the entire episode to the topic of sex and relationships. In response to his scandalous questions—which included sex positions, cheating in sexual terms, ‘boy about the town’ and much more—the Jugjugg Jeeyo co-stars barely held back and answered them candidly. (Too candidly, one might argue)

The 35-year-old actor, being a newly married man, however, was not too keen on jeopardizing his relationship with his wife as he fired back at Karan Johar at one point and said, ”Why are you so intrigued by infidelity in marriage? Why are you so attracted? Asking us these questions when we told we don’t endorse it? Are you a cheater?”

In one segment, Karan Johar received calls from random viewers who asked for marital advice from Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The latter also advised one caller to use ‘Ashwagandha’ for issues in the bedroom and also suggested a few positions that would help their marriage. The entire segment fell flat on the show and simply turned things awkward.

On a serious note, the trio talked about nepotism in Bollywood, providing new perspectives on the debate. The 65-year-old actor also revealed that he was insecure about Jackie Shroff, who was an outsider, in the initial years of his career after his big break with Subhash Ghai. Varun Dhawan also diplomatically weighed in on the nepotism debate and talked about working with Karan Johar again.

The fun part of the episode is definitely, and most probably always, saved for the last. Anil Kapoor did not disappoint and upheld his image as one of the biggest entertainers of the generations. The veteran star, admirably, managed to put Varun Dhawan’s over-enthusiastic self to shame.

