The teaser of Koffee With Karan’s latest episode is here and it is all things fun. Jugjugg Jeeyo co-stars Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor will be gracing the Koffee couch. Varun and Anil’s chaotic energy was present throughout the teaser as the senior actor spilled some beans about his sex life. Varun was also seen slamming Arjun Kapoor’s choice of films, to which Anil could be heard saying ‘mera bhanja hai woh.’

Karan Johar could be heard asking Anil about what makes him feel younger, to which the actor replied ‘Sex, sex, sex’ leaving Varun shocked. Further more the duo could also be seen talking about infidelity in a marriage. Take a look at the teaser here.

So far actors like, Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverkonda-Ananya Pandya, Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani- Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Ishaan Khattar-Siddhant Chaturvedi have come on the show.

Source Link : 'Koffee With Karan': Varun Dhawan And Anil Kapoor Make One Chaotic Duo