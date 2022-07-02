'Koffee With Karan' S7 Trailer: Karan Johar Brings Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Prabhu And More On The Show

Karan Johar is back with another season of his much-waite talk show Koffee with Karan and recently dropped the trailer of season 7. The trailer featured some Bollywood celebs who will be grqacing the show together and some jodi’s really surprised us. Koffee with Karan has always been the talk of the town and is known for its controversial, edgy and playful gossips. The talk show will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

It was really surprising to the jodi of Akshay Kumar and Samanth Ruth Prabhu coming on the show together. Apart from them, duos of Jahnvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda will be seen on the show.

Sharing the trailer Karan Johar wrote, “It’s edgy? It’s spicy? It’s playful? It’s all of the above – catch a sneak peek into some of the guests making this season the hottest one ever!#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July .” Watch the trailer below.

