Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar Can’t Help But Remind Gauri, Bhavana And Maheep That They’re Just Bollywood Wives

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan with Karan with Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday is finally here and honestly the trio deserved better. The group including Karan have been spotted several times other and are also good friends but this is only the first that Maheep and Bhavana came on the show.

Gauri Khan appeared on KWK after almost 17 years and we understand why she would want to avoid the talk show, because Karan Johar needs to have a filter and ask better questions. Even though all three of them came into te lime light because they were married to Bollywood actors- Gauri to Shah Rukh Khan, Bhavana to Chunky Panday and Maheep to Sanjay Kapoor- they are more than just Bollywood wives, however Karan does not let them forget.

The entire episode Karan just doesn’t stop asking Gauri about SRK and it seems like she has been invited on the show to talk only about her husband. Meanwhile, Gauri also talks about Aryan Khan’s recent arrest and shares how they emerged stronger as a family. Karan goes on to ask bizarre questions to both Bhavana and Maheep like, “How does it feel to be famous now?”

He even asks them that have they ever been insecure about their husbands career in comparison to Shah Rukh’s, I mean who asks these kinds on questions. Karan really needs to have a filter as he also goes on to reveal that Ananya Panday dated two guys at once. All in the episode could be great, if only Karan asked Bhavana, Maheep and Gauri more questions about them rather than husbands and kids.

