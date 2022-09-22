Koffee With Karan: Gauri Khan Breaks Silence On Aryan Khan’s Arrest; Says ‘Nothing Can Be Worse’

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan with Karan and Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday graced the Koffee couch. Gauri returned to the show after almost 17 years, she was first seen on the show in season one with her husband Shah Rukh Khan. During the show, she opened up about her son Aryan Khan who was arrested by NCB during the Cordelia cruise drug bust. Gauri said that it was a tough time for the entire family but they have only grown stronger from the experience.

Karan could be heard asking Gauri, “It’s been such a tough time for (Shah Rukh Khan) not just professionally but recently with everything the family went through personally. You all have emerged so strongly. As a family. I know it hasn’t been easy. I know you as a mother and him as a father, and all of us like we’re members of the same family. I feel like I’m your children’s Godparent as well. It hasn’t been easy but Gauri I’ve seen you come out even stronger.”

To which Gauri replied, “Yes, as a family, we’ve been through… I think nothing can be worse than what we’ve just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone.” She added, “And all our friends, and so many people who we did not know. So many messages and so much of love and I just feel blessed. And I would say I’m grateful to all the people who have helped us through this.”

Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha in relation to the Cordelia cruise drug case. The case had stirred a huge controversy and Khan was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court and he walked out of jail on October 30, 2021.He was given a clean chit by NCB earlier this year.

