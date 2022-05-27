Koen Bouwman takes second Giro D’Italia stage win in chaotic finish

A dramatic finish to the 19th stage of the Giro d’Italia saw Dutchman Koen Bouwman clinch his second victory of the race.

The Jumbo-Visma rider crossed the line first at Santuario di Castelmonte after Andrea Vendrame and Attila Valter misjudged the final corner and went into the barriers.

Bouwman, who took the lead in the Maglia Azzurra standings for the best climber, finished ahead of Mauro Schmid and Alessandro Tonelli after a breakaway stayed ahead of the pack.

Bouwman said: “After I won one stage I said anything else would be a bonus. Today I rode for the Maglia Azzurra and I’m glad I secured it.”

Schmid accused Bouwman of causing the crash at the final corner, insisting it was “not a fair sprint”, but Bouwman said: “I knew about the last corner but I didn’t expect it to be that sharp.

“I had to brake but it’s great that I was in the best position there. That gave me the win. I’m delighted.”

The main contenders all finished together, meaning Ineos Grenadiers’ Richard Carapaz takes a three-second lead over Australian Jai Hindley into the final mountain stage on Saturday.

Carapaz was dealt a blow, though, with the retirement early on Saturday through illness of team-mate Richie Porte.

BikeExchange-Jayco, meanwhile, revealed that a scan showed Simon Yates, who abandoned on Wednesday, has bleeding in his knee and needs a period of rest.

