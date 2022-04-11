Kodak Black says Jada Pinkett Smith would be better off with him

Kodak Black has suggested that Jada Pinkett Smith would be better off with him, rather than her husband Will Smith, in an Instagram Live video.

The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, said that Pinkett Smith “didn’t deserve” her husband and would be better off with him instead.

“Come f*** with Kodak, that’s what you need ’cause you just on some bull****… You don’t deserve Will Smith… you deserve me” he said.

