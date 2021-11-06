Knife attack on train in Germany leaves several people injured

A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany has injured several people, according to reports.

Local police told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk that they received a call about the attack around 9am local time on Saturday.

The train in question, one of Germany’s high-speed ICE trains, was travelling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.

One person has been arrested and multiple people are injured, police said.

So far, there is no information about the attacker or possible motives.

A spokesperson for the German railway network confirmed that the station in Seubersdorf, where the train is currently stopped, has been closed since approximately 9am and that train travel between Regensburg and Nuremberg has been suspended.

