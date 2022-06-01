KK Passes Away At 53: Emraan Hashmi, Ranveer Singh, Sonu Nigam And More React To Iconic Singer's Sudden Death

Posted on June 1, 2022 0 Comments0

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK, passed away suddenly on Tuesday night, he was 53 at the time of death. The singer reportedly felt uneasy while he was performing live in Kolkata and was pronounced dead as he reached the hospital. KK’s death left the entire entertainment industry and fans in shock, who took to social media to pour in tributes. Several actors like Emraan Hashmi, and Akshay Kumar, who had previously worked with the singer reacted to his death, while, singers like Sonu Nigam, Vishal Dadlani and more also poured in their tribute.

Emraan Hashmi, who had collaborated with KK the most, took to his Twitter and wrote, “A voice and talent like no other.. They don’t make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk.” Take a look at more reactions below.

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : KK Passes Away At 53: Emraan Hashmi, Ranveer Singh, Sonu Nigam And More React To Iconic Singer's Sudden Death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *