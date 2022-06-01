KK Passes Away At 53: Emraan Hashmi, Ranveer Singh, Sonu Nigam And More React To Iconic Singer's Sudden Death

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK, passed away suddenly on Tuesday night, he was 53 at the time of death. The singer reportedly felt uneasy while he was performing live in Kolkata and was pronounced dead as he reached the hospital. KK’s death left the entire entertainment industry and fans in shock, who took to social media to pour in tributes. Several actors like Emraan Hashmi, and Akshay Kumar, who had previously worked with the singer reacted to his death, while, singers like Sonu Nigam, Vishal Dadlani and more also poured in their tribute.

Emraan Hashmi, who had collaborated with KK the most, took to his Twitter and wrote, “A voice and talent like no other.. They don’t make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk.” Take a look at more reactions below.

A voice and talent like no other.. They don’t make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk pic.twitter.com/7UcYnx1WDy — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 1, 2022

Shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden demise of an extremely talented and dignified singer of the film fraternity. An amazing original voice with a tremendous range.

RIP dear KK. Heartfelt condolences to the family 🙏🏽🤲🏽 Too many going too soon 😔https://t.co/i9AB3pNgu2 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) May 31, 2022

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022

Extremely upsetting and shocking news of one of finest singers of our generation, everyone’s dear, KK is no more with us. His songs have made him immortal. He will be loved forever ❤️🙏🏻. His song Hai junoon, from our film Newyork, still brings millions hope of love and dreams. pic.twitter.com/HdRCNvk2D4 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 31, 2022

My brother KK 💔💔💔 I’m speechless & broken with you leaving us so suddenly…you sang your heart out brother 💔💔 ..: till the very last day 🙏 @K_K_Pal #KKSinger #RipKK pic.twitter.com/lCaMj5TvM7 — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2022

KK no more !!! I am failing to make sense of people leaving the world at such young age. Deeply saddened- he was a great guy and fabulous singer- huge loss to the music world – Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. 🙏🏽 Om Shanti. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 31, 2022

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

