KitchenAid January sales 2022: Get 29% off the artisan stand mixer

Get ready to upgrade your home essentials and buy some brand-new kitchen appliances with the latest January sales savings. From microwaves to mattresses and much more, we’ve found all the best deals at major retailers like Shark, Amazon and Simba.

Whether you’re a cakemaking novice or skilled baker, a bestselling KitchenAid stand mixer is a worthy sale buy. As home appliances go, they are undeniably pricey, with the artisan stand mixer model typically costing around £600. So now is definitely the time to nab a baking bargain.

Known for being robust and aesthetically pleasing, as well as featuring regularly on beloved baking programmes like The Great British Bake Off, you can even snap up a reduced KitchenAid that matches your kitchen décor, thanks to the machine being available in several shiny colours including pink, black, silver and red.

We’ve scouted out this empire red KitchenAid artisan stand mixer, which is currently reduced by a whopping 29 per cent – that’s an unmissable price cut (and cheaper than it was over the Cyber Weekend to boot). We can almost taste the biscuits and cakes it’ll help make from here.

Read on for more information about the top Kitchen Aid January sales we’ve discovered, so you’ll stay ahead of all the exciting New Year deals.

KitchenAid 5413184120696 artisan stand mixer: Was £599, now £422.99, Amazon.co.uk

This tilt-head dishwasher-safe machine is currently reduced by an impressive 29 per cent, giving you more cash to splash on baking ingredients.

The integral accessories include a dough hook, flat beater, pouring shield, flex edge beater, plus 4.8l and 3l stainless steel bowls. Meanwhile a 10-speed setting offers 300-watt mixing versatility. You’ll also find a five-year warranty for extra shopping and machine durability peace of mind.

We’ve reviewed a similar model in our guide to the best stand mixers. Our tester billed the classic 4.8l stand mixer as best for Bake Off quality, noting “KitchenAid has built its reputation as a tried and trusted faithful.” They also mention that thanks to the optional attachment extras, KitchenAid machines are something “you can utilize for just about every kitchen need.”

All of this makes the current sale deal an even more tempting prospect, serving up a kitchen appliance buy that will adapt well to regular use and slot into everyday food prep with ease.

