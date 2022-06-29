Kiss mocked for displaying Australian flag at gig in Austria

Rock music veterans Kiss have been mocked online after displaying the Australian flag at a gig in Vienna, Austria.

During the performance on 26 June as part of the band’s End Of The Road tour, the group projected a message of gratitude at fans in attendance, reading: “Kiss loves you Vienna”.

However, the bold lettering in the message was coloured not in the red and white of the Austrian flag, but in the clearly identifiable pattern of Australia’s.

Attendees and others were quick to poke fun of the apparent gaffe on social media, after pictures and videos of the flag mix-up surfaced online.

“Thank you, KISS, for an incredible show and for bringing the kangaroos back to Vienna, Australia,” one person joked.

“Lol at your crew confusing Austria and Australia,” another wrote.

“This is funny as f***,” one fan commented, while someone else wrote: “I guess the graphics team got their Spinal Tap moment.”

The errant lettering displayed during Kiss’s Vienna gig (gratisportalen via YouTube)

Kiss have not addressed the snafu, instead sharing this message with fans after the gig: “#VIENNA! Thank You for an AMAZING night! We love you! #EndOftheRoadTour #Austria.”

Kiss’s End of the Road tour is still ongoing, with several dates in Europe scheduled for the next few weeks.

Douglas Mateo

