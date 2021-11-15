‘King Richard’ Review Roundup: Critics Hail Will Smith’s Performance In The Sports Biopic

Will Smith needs no introduction. The Hollywood actor has been entertaining his fans over years with memorable roles and films but as it turns out, his best is yet to come. In fact, with his upcoming release, King Richard, the fan-favorite is all set to up the ante. If you’re not in the know, the sports biopic directed by Marcus Green is based on the work and life of Richard Williams, American tennis coach and father of famed tennis stars, Venus and Serena Williams. Needless to say, Smith stars in the titular role and according to the critics, it is another feat because it is “one of the year’s great screen performances.”

While a few critics didn’t think it was ‘revolutionary’ and rather ‘uncritical’, others have hailed Smith for his acting skills and called it his career best. Rotten Tomatoes reports that 91% of 33 critics have given the film a positive review.. The site’s critics consensus reads, “King Richard transcends sport biopic formulas with refreshingly nuanced storytelling — and a towering performance from Will Smith in the title role.

Peter Bradshaw from The Guardian believes that the film paints, “A strong, confident picture with winning performances from Sidney and Singleton.”

The Daily Telegraph‘s Robbie Collin is of the opinion that the film is not without its “fudges and elisions” but the story is still “momentous as the Williams sisters’ own achievements – which, in a genre that naturally tacks towards cliché, is no mean feat.”

Kevin Maher from The Times called Smith’s performance a “towering turn” and “one of the year’s great screen performances, defines nearly every frame of this film.”

Alex Godfrey who writes for Empire Magazine was less impressed and said, “As stirring and heart-warming as you’d like, this is a hugely touching family opus. It’s nothing revolutionary, but it’s straight from the heart and gets you in the gut.”

Even Slant Magazine’s Derek Smith’s review read, “Rarely has a film used its foreknowledge of a happy ending as a reason to remain so uncritical and incurious of its central subject.”

The film is written by Zach Baylin and also stars Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Jon Bernthal. King Richard is all set to release on November 19 and will also stream on HBO Max simultaneously.

