Chocolate firm Ferrero is recalling some batches of Kinder Surprise eggs due to a link with salmonella, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.
In an alert, the agency said: “This is in connection with a potential link to a salmonella outbreak. A number of these cases have been young children.”
Investigations led by the UK Health Security Agency, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and the Kinder eggs.
The products affected are the 20g eggs or the three packs of eggs, with a best before date between July 11 and October 7.
Chocolate firm Ferrero is recalling some batches of Kinder Surprise eggs due to a link with salmonella, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.
More follows…
Source Link Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs recalled after suspected salmonella outbreak in children