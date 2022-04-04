Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs recalled after suspected salmonella outbreak in children

Posted on April 4, 2022 0

Chocolate firm Ferrero is recalling some batches of Kinder Surprise eggs due to a link with salmonella, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.

In an alert, the agency said: “This is in connection with a potential link to a salmonella outbreak. A number of these cases have been young children.”

Investigations led by the UK Health Security Agency, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and the Kinder eggs.

The products affected are the 20g eggs or the three packs of eggs, with a best before date between July 11 and October 7.

Chocolate firm Ferrero is recalling some batches of Kinder Surprise eggs due to a link with salmonella, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs recalled after suspected salmonella outbreak in children