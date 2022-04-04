Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs recalled after suspected salmonella outbreak in children

Chocolate firm Ferrero is recalling some batches of Kinder Surprise eggs due to a link with salmonella, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.

In an alert, the agency said: “This is in connection with a potential link to a salmonella outbreak. A number of these cases have been young children.”

Investigations led by the UK Health Security Agency, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and the Kinder eggs.

The products affected are the 20g eggs or the three packs of eggs, with a best before date between July 11 and October 7.

