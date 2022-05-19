Kim Woodburn tells guest ‘I’d shoot you’ during tense GB News debate

Kim Woodburn told a fellow guest on GB News that she could “shoot” and “strangle” her during a heated debate about self checkouts.

Speaking on Dan Wooton’s Tonight show, the television personality said she was in favour of self checkouts as they keep queues moving at supermarkets.

“You want to chat away to the cashier, I could strangle you… I’d shoot you I hate it,” Woodburn told author Rebecca Jane after the latter said self checkouts were “temperamental.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.