Kim Woodburn tells guest ‘I’d shoot you’ during tense GB News debate

Posted on May 19, 2022 0

Kim Woodburn told a fellow guest on GB News that she could “shoot” and “strangle” her during a heated debate about self checkouts.

Speaking on Dan Wooton’s Tonight show, the television personality said she was in favour of self checkouts as they keep queues moving at supermarkets.

“You want to chat away to the cashier, I could strangle you… I’d shoot you I hate it,” Woodburn told author Rebecca Jane after the latter said self checkouts were “temperamental.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Kim Woodburn tells guest ‘I’d shoot you’ during tense GB News debate