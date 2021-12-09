Kim Potter was seen wiping away tears as her trial was shown footage of her reaction immediately after shooting Black 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Minnesota.

The former Brooklyn Center police officer’s shoulders appeared to shudder before she began crying during day one of her manslaughter trial in Hennepin County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Ms Potter’s attorneys were seen trying to comfort her, with one reaching out and holding her arm as the footage continued to play out.

A second attorney offered her a box of tissues to which she shook her head no.

Ms Potter, a veteran police officer of 26 years, has said she mistook her firearm for a taser when she shot and killed the Black father-of-one back on 11 April.

The shooting took place as another Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial for the killing of another Black man George Floyd just 10 miles away. Chauvin was convicted of murder.

Ms Potter is now on trial in the same courthouse in Hennepin County on charges of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.

She has pleaded not guilty and is expected to take the stand in her defence.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kim Potter wipes away tears as trial shown video of her reaction to shooting Daunte Wright