Kim Potter: ‘Trial outcome’ reached over shooting of Daunte Wright

An “outcome” has been reached in the trial of white police officer Kim Potter over the shooting death of Black man Daunte Wright.

Hennepin County Courthouse officials announced on Thursday that the almost all-white jury in the case had reached a “trial outcome” after more than 27 hours of deliberations.

It will be read out in the courtroom between 1:30pm and 2pm local time.

The statement specifically used the word “outcome” and not verdict, so it is unclear if the jury has reached a unanimous decision on the two charges.

“A trial outcome has been reached and will be read on the record today between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.,” the statement said.

Ms Potter, a veteran police officer of 26 years, shot and killed the 20-year-old during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, back on 11 April.

The 49-year-old said she mistook her firearm for her Taser when she fired one fatal shot at Mr Wright.

She is charged with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter, which combined carry a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

She has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The more serious charge of first-degree manslaughter required the prosecution to prove that Ms Potter caused the death of Mr Wright while committing the misdemeanour crime of reckless handling of a firearm.

It carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.

The second-degree manslaughter charge required the prosecution to prove that she caused Mr Wright’s death through culpable negligence, meaning she created an unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm when she used her firearm.

This charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine.

Under Minnesota law, people with no prior criminal record – like Ms Potter – typically receive far lower than the maximum sentences.

However, prosecutors argue there were aggravating factors in the case and are asking for the maximum sentence.

Daunte Wright is pictured with his young son before his death (Hennepin County Court)

Jurors began deliberating on Monday afternoon after the prosecution and the defence delivered their closing arguments.

Prosecutors told the jury that being a police officer does not mean having “a licence to kill” and that Mr Wright’s death was the result of a “colossal screw-up” by the veteran officer.

The case is about the “reckless handling of her firearm” and “culpable negligence” by the defendant, said Prosecutor Erin Eldridge, arguing that she put “four people directly in harm’s way” when she opened fire on the 20-year-old.

She added that something being “an accident” does not mean it isn’t a crime, with intent to kill Mr Wright not part of the charges.

In the defence’s closing arguments, attorney Earl Gray argued that Mr Wright “caused the whole incident” by failing to comply with the officers when they pulled him over.

Kim Potter breaks down in tears describing moment she shot Daunte Wright

He argued that Ms Potter also had the right to use deadly force because she believed her fellow officer was in danger.

Ms Potter was the last witness called to the stand for the defence where she broke down in tears and apologised for Mr Wright’s death.

“I’m sorry it happened. I’m sorry,” she sobbed. “I didn’t want to hurt anybody!”

The death of the Black man at the hands of a white police officer has drawn parallels with the murder of Black man George Floyd by white police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mr Wright’s death came at a time when Chauvin’s trial was going on just 10 miles away in Hennepin County Courthouse, sparking renewed protests calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

