Daunte Wright Officer Trial

After three-and-a-half days of deliberation, the jury has reached a decision in the case of Kim Potter, a white former Minneapolis-area police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. The ruling is expected to be announced sometime after 1:30 pm Central Time.

Ms Potter, a veteran officer in the suburb of Brooklyn Center, claims she mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser before pulling the trigger, and has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charges against her.

The case is seen by many as a test of whether the justice system will hold police accused of excessive force accountable.

Mr Wright’s killing occurred in April while another white officer, former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, was on trial for the murder of George Floyd just miles away. The shooting set off another round of large-scale civil rights protests in the Twin Cities, after a summer of unrest in 2020.

Show latest update 1640287815 Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu returns to court Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu is back in court, so a decision is likely to be announced any moment. Josh Marcus 23 December 2021 19:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kim Potter trial - live: ‘Outcome’ reached over shooting of Daunte Wright