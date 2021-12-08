Kim Potter trial – live: Officer to give ‘wrong gun’ defence in Daunte Wright killing

Watch live as Kim Potter goes on trial over Daunte Wright killing

Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, 49, will appear in court on Wednesday as opening arguments are made in her trial for the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was killed during a traffic stop in April in the city of Brooklyn Center.

Ms Potter will reportedly say that she grabbed the wrong weapon when she shot Mr Wright, believing a firearm was a taser. She could be heard shouting in a video of the encounter, “Taser! Taser! Taser!” and then: “Holy s***, I just shot him”.

Prosecutors allege that Ms Potter “consciously and intentionally acted in choosing to use force on Daunte Wright and in reaching for, drawing, pointing, and manipulating a weapon”. Her ability to tell the difference between a taser and a firearm, as an officer of more than 25 years, are expected to be debated in court.

A jury of 14, a majority of whom are white, will hear the case and consider charges of first degree and second degree manslaughter. Prosecutors will meanwhile seek a longer sentence than the seven years under Minnesota sentencing law.

The proceedings will play out in the courtroom where another Minnesota police officer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted for killing another Black man, George Floyd. Both deaths ignited public anger.

Show latest update 1638978160 City of Brooklyn Centre braces for Potter trial Residents of Brooklyn Center, the Minneapolis , Minnesota, suburb in which Kim Potter is accused of killing Daunte Wright n April, have voiced concerns about demonstrations and possibly violence. “I don’t want this to be going on, like [my daughter] is already stressed, a lot of people are stressed,” said a Shay Johnson, a 33-year-old mother. She continued by saying that protests immediately following Mr Wright’s death were shocking, and that “The kids are traumatised; it’s just not me,” in comments to Star Tribune. While a small protest took place last week during the jury selection, Brooklyn Center is expecting less interest than that seen during the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former office. “Our community is going through a very difficult time,” City Manager Reginald Edwards said in a recent news release. “The City of Brooklyn Center remains committed to providing various resources to and prioritising the safety of our residents, businesses, families and employees throughout the community.” Gino Spocchia 8 December 2021 15:42 1638977087 Who are the jury? The jury has been selected to represent the racial makeup of Hennepin County, with nine identifying as white, two as Black and one as Asia. There are two alternates, who are white, and the panel is evenly divided on gender. As The Associated Press reported last week, the jurors include a medical editor, an operations manager, and a recent graduate. The jury will deliberate at the end of the trial and will decide whether Kim Potter can be found guilty. Gino Spocchia 8 December 2021 15:24 1638975879 Comparisons with Derek Chauvin’s trial A journalist for USAToday compares the scene outside the Hennepin County Government Center this morning, to when Derek Chauvin was on trial in April. According to local reports, the city spent more than $1m on fences, barricades and barbed wire for the trial of the officer convicted for the death of George Floyd. It remains to be seen if any protests will occur outside the court for Ms Potter’s trial, and for the death of Daunte Wright. Gino Spocchia 8 December 2021 15:04 1638975199 What has Kim Potter been charged with? First-degree manslaughter means prosecutors allege that Kim Potter caused Daunte Wright’s death while committing a misdemeanor. That is the “reckless handling or use of a firearm so as to endanger the safety of another with such force and violence that death or great bodily harm to any person was reasonably foreseeable.” The second-degree manslaughter charge alleges that she caused his death “by her culpable negligence,” meaning that Ms Potter “caused an unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm” while using or possessing a firearm. Posecutors will not need to prove the former officer intended to kill Mr Wright, whose family had called for a higher charge of murder to be filed against Ms Potter. Gino Spocchia 8 December 2021 14:53 1638974260 Outside the Hennepin County Government Center The courtroom where Kim Potter will go on trial was the same that another former Minnesota police officer, Derek Chauvin, was tried in April – and found guilty for the death of George Floyd. The deaths of both Mr Floyd and Daunte Wright, who Ms Potter is charged of killing, angered the public and ignited demonstrations against racism and police violence. Outside the Hennepin County Government Center (Getty Images) Gino Spocchia 8 December 2021 14:37 1638973387 Who is Kim Potter? Kim Potter, 49, is a former police officer of more than 25 years for Brooklyn Centre Police Department. She faces charges of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for shooting Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb in April 2021. According to the complaint lodged in the case on 11 April, Ms Potter and another officer she was training stopped Mr Wright’s car because of a traffic violation. Ms Potter determined that Mr Wright had an outstanding warrant against him on a gross misdemeanour charge, and tried to arrest him, and as Sravasti Dasgupta writes, choosing to deploy a weapon. Gino Spocchia 8 December 2021 14:23 1638972770 Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Kim Potter trial. Gino Spocchia 8 December 2021 14:12

