Kim Potter breaks down in tears on stand as she describes ‘chaotic’ moment she shot Daunte Wright

Kim Potter broke down in tears on the witness stand as she described the “chaotic” moment that she shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, back on 11 April.

The veteran police officer of 26 years testified at her manslaughter trial on Friday where she sobbed while recalling the events surrounding the fatal encounter.

Ms Potter said she had pulled over Mr Wright for a traffic stop with rookie Officer Anthony Luckey and had called for another officer at the scene.

She said a struggle broke out when Officer Luckey tried to arrest the 20-year-old and she could see Mr Wright and Major Johnson “struggle” over the gear shift.

“He had a look of fear on his face,” she said of Major Johnson, as her voice began to break with emotion.

“We were trying to keep him from driving away. It just went chaotic.”

Ms Potter then began to sob as she described what happened next.

“And I remember yelling “Taser! Taser! Taser!” and nothing happened and then he said I shot him.”

The former officer broke down sobbing and wiped her face with a tissue before her attorney asked if she could carry on.

She said yes and was asked what she said and did next.

“I don’t remember what I said,” she said.

“They had an ambulance for me then I was at the station – I don’t remember a lot of things afterward.”

Ms Potter has said she mistook her firearm for her Taser when she shot and killed the 20-year-old Black man

The shooting unfolded after officers pulled Mr Wright over for a traffic stop for expired licence plate tags and an air freshener hanging in the rearview mirror of his car.

Bodycamera footage played at the trial shows Ms Potter shouting “Taser! Taser! Taser!” before firing one fatal shot which struck Mr Wright in the chest.

The 49-year-old is charged with first degree and second degree manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty.

Ms Potter told the court how she majored in criminal justice and sociology at school with an emphasis on geriatrics.

She was then sworn in as a police officer at Brooklyn Center Police Department in 1995.

During her career, she said she worked in various roles including as a crisis negotiator and across the domestic abuse program.

She said she had never received training on “weapons confusion” throughout her career.

“It would be mentioned in training, but it wasn’t something we physically trained on,” she said.

The prosecution rested its case on Thursday after bringing more than dozen witnesses including a use of force expert who said Ms Potter was not justified in her use of deadly force.

“The use of deadly force was not appropriate and the evidence suggests a reasonable officer in Officer Potter’s position could not have believed it was proportional to the threat at the time,” testified University of South Carolina School of Law professor Seth Stoughton.

Prosecutors have argued that Ms Potter “betrayed her badge” and “betrayed a 20-year-old kid” when she shot and killed the Black father-of-one.

The defence’s case began on Thursday, with Ms Potter’s former police chief Tim Gannon testifying that, after reviewing footage of the shooting, he saw “no violation” of “policy, procedure or law”.

Mr Gannon resigned from his position just two days after the shooting – the same day Ms Potter handed in her resignation.

Ms Potter’s legal team indicated at the start of the trial that she would testify in her defence and, on Thursday, the former police officer confirmed that she still planned to do so.

The death of the Black man at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota came at a time when another white police officer was on trial for the killing of another Black man in the city.

Just days later, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of the murder of George Floyd on Memorial Day 2020 after he knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest over a counterfeit $20 bill.

Both deaths sparked nationwide protests demanding racial justice and an end to police brutality against Black people.

