Kim Kardashian’s latest half-naked selfie may be teasing a secret SKIMS project

Kim Kardashian has posted a bathroom selfie hinting that something was coming “soon” for her SKIMS brand.

The 41-year-old posed in front of a mirror, wearing a metallic silver bikini and matching sunglasses.

Her hair was pulled into a low bun and she wore minimal makeup.

The image was taken in what appears to be a hotel room, with a deep-soak bathtub and a fan on the ceiling, which means the selfie could have been taken during her and Pete Davidson’s recent tropical holiday together.

Kardashian captioned the image with a camera emoji and the word “SOON”. The reality TV star tagged her shapewear brand SKIMS on her bikini.

While it is not known what the mogul is hinting at, it could be a new line for her SKIMS Swim range, which launched in March this year.

SKIMS came under fire earlier this week after it was accused of “greenwashing” its packaging. A new investigation by the Changing Markets Foundation said it found “no evidence” to support the eco-friendly claims the shapewear brand’s packaging has.

SKIMS delivers its products to customers in film packaging that reads in bold, black lettering: “I AM NOT PLASTIC.” “I am compostable made from plants,” it says. “I will biodegrade in your home compost and in an industrial compost facility.”

Changing Markets Foundation noted that the packaging also lists a number 4 logo. The recycling symbol indicates that the packaging is made from a type 4 plastic, or low-density polyethylene (LDPE).

“While this packaging might decompose in practice, as claimed, it is completely misleading to say that it is not plastic,” the foundation said.

A representative for Kardashian and SKIMS did not provide comment when contacted by The Independent.

