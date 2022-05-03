Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe’s dress at Met Gala as she debuts blonde hair

Kim Kardashian has arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in a gown worn by Marilyn Monroe, which she paired with a newly blonde hairdo.

On Monday, The Kardashians star made her debut on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

For the occasion, the Skims founder chose a bedazzled sheer beige floor-length gown, which was previously worn by Monroe in 1962 to serenade President John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

According to Kardashian, she had the idea to try on the dress, which she told Vogue livestream host La La Anthony came with “armed guards,” but found that the gown initially didn’t fit.

“So I looked at them and I said: ‘Give me, like, three weeks,’” Kardashian recalled, before claiming that she lost 16 pounds to fit into the dress. “It was such a challenge, it was like a roll. I was determined, I was determined to fit.”

The reality star said her team had their doubts, before concluding: “And I did it.”

According to Vogue, Kardashian came up with the idea to wear the gown during last year’s Met Gala, as she noted Monroe is one of the most “American thing[s] you can think of”.

“The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” she said. “For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang Happy Birthday.”

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe’s dress at Met Gala as she debuts blonde hair