Kim Kardashian visits fashion archive where 30,000 pieces of her clothing are stored in warehouse

Fans caught a glimpse inside Kim Kardashian’s fashion archive, which houses 30,000 different items of clothes, as she embarks on a journey to find her new style.

In the seventh episode of The Kardashians, which dropped on 26 May, the Skims founder visited the massive storehouse in an attempt to discover her new “fashion era”.

A central focus of the famous family’s new reality show has been Kardashian’s style evolution. After years being dressed by ex-husband Kanye West, the billionaire business mogul explained that she’s on a journey to find out who she is in the fashion world now that the rapper – who legally changed his name to Ye – is no longer picking out her outfits.

In order to peak her inspiration, Kardashian and her best friend Tracey Romulus visited the fashion archive to sift through the reality star’s most iconic fashion looks.

“I have thousands and thousands of clothes. I think I have 30,000 pieces,” Kardashian said as she perused through the packed storage facility. “I love seeing all this stuff. I just want to see where I’ve been and where I want to go.”

The mom of four explained that dressing herself has been her biggest insecurity since separating from her husband of nearly seven years. Kardashian also agreed with her friend that she’s been “dependent on Kanye” and his team for so long when it comes to fashion.

The couple were married in 2014 and share four children together. In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper and was declared legally single in March this year.

Viewers took a trip down memory lane as Kardashian’s most memorable looks flashed on screen, including a white Gucci minidress she wore to New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas after her split from Kris Humphries. The very 2000s look was, of course, complete with a front bang hairstyle.

“When it comes to my style, I mean I’ve always had Kanye there as this crutch to teach me so much about fashion,” Kardashian said during her confessional. “Having that not be there as my crutch to guide me has really forced me to figure it out on my own.”

That doesn’t mean the reality star hasn’t received help from other family members, including eight-year-old daughter North West, who Kardashian previously claimed is the only person to “intimidate” her.

“I think for so long always depending on someone else, I forgot that I have an opinion too and I forgot that I can make decisions too,” she said. “I do know what looks good on me and I know exactly what I like and I know exactly what I want. Sometimes, I just have to drown out all of the voices of people telling me what they like, or what I should be wearing, and just go with what I like.”

New episodes of The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

