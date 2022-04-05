Kim Kardashian urges clemency for domestic violence victim facing execution after ‘falsely’ saying she killed daughter

Kim Kardashian has called on Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio, 53, a domestic violence victim whose lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing her two-year-old daughter after hours of police interrogation.
Lucio’s execution by lethal injection is set to take place on 27 January following the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah.
More follows…
