Kim Kardashian sparks mixed reaction after sharing texts from nephew Mason about social media privacy

Kim Kardashian has shared messages she received from her nephew Mason Disick regarding social media safety after her daughter North West live-streamed without permission, prompting some fans to question whether she missed the point of his guidance.

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s eight-year-old daughter found herself in trouble after she went live on the joint TikTok account she shares with her mother to offer her more than 3m followers a private house tour.

Following the brief house tour, which was cut short when Kardashian informed her daughter that she was “not allowed” to be streaming a live video, the Skims founder’s 12-year-old nephew took the opportunity to offer some advice.

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Kardashian uploaded a screenshot of a text message she received from her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest son, in which he explained that he didn’t want to “disrespect North,” but didn’t think that his younger cousin should be doing live videos without a guardian.

“Hi I don’t wanna disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret,” Disick wrote.

The 12 year old also noted that he’d made the same mistake, and now “regrets” it, adding: “I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety.”

The reality star shared the message with her 270m Instagram followers along with a caption praising her nephew as “so mature” and an “insightful king”.

Kardashian also shared her response to the text, in which she could be seen informing Disick that she agreed, and that she doesn’t think her daughter will be live-streaming again without her permission.

However, she also noted that it would be helpful for Disick to talk to his younger cousin, to which he responded that he would “love to”.

The 12 year old previously faced repercussions over his social media usage from his own parents, Kourtney and Scott Disick, after he started secret accounts on TikTok and Instagram in 2020.

While the accounts were active, Disick discussed and answered questions on a number of topics regarding his famous family, including whether his aunt Kylie Jenner had reconciled her relationship with Travis Scott.

He later told his followers that his Instagram was deleted because “I was too young, because I went viral,” according to E! News.

After the KKW Beauty founder shared screenshots of Disick’s messages, many fans praised the pre-teen for his maturity.

“Not Mason Disick being the voice of reason in the Kardashian family,” one person joked on Twitter, while another said: “Mason Disick is my favourite Kardashian.”

However, although the responses to Disick’s messages were largely positive, not everyone was supportive of Kardashian’s choice to share the texts, as some claimed that, by doing so, the mother-of-four did the exact opposite of what her nephew advised.

“Not Mason giving Kim a pep talk about proper privacy protocol…and Kim turning around and sharing the damn convo,” one person tweeted, while someone else added: “Talk about defeating Mason’s entire point.”

In the bio of the mother-daughter TikTok account shared by Kardashian and her and Kanye West’s eldest child, it reads: “Account managed by an adult.”

