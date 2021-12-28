Kim Kardashian sparks backlash after posting Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers on Instagram

Kim Kardashian has come under fire for sharing a spoiler from the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home film on her Instagram story.

On Monday, the 41-year-old shared two images from the end of the film, which she had been watching in her at-home theatre.

In the first image (spoiler warning), the actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield can be seen embracing in their Spider-Man suits, revealing that they both returned to the franchise for the film after denying it for months.

In a second post, Kardashian photographs Tom Holland, who currently plays Spider-Man, giving his predecessors a hug.

Maguire starred in director Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy in the early 2000s and Garfield took on the role in director Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man two films.

Both actors had been rumored to be in the film for months.

However, the fact that Kardashian revealed this to her 273 million followers has not gone down well among Spider-Man fans who hadn’t yet seen the new film.

“I went all this time without Spider-Man spoilers JUST to have Kim Kardashian ruin it for me in her Insta story,” tweeted one person.

Another added: “Spent a week avoiding spoilers on TikTok and twitter for Spider-Man no way home only for @KimKardashian to spoil it on ig [sic].”

Many people expressed their surprise at how Kardashian would be the one to spoil the film for them.

“I thought the Spider-Man ending would get ruined from A LOT of places on social media for me, but never in @KimKardashian‘s Insta stories,” wrote one person.

“Nothing says privilege like getting a movie in your own private theatre and spoiling it for those of us who are trying to stay home and safe!”

Kardashian appears to have since deleted the story.

