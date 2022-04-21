Kim Kardashian shares Kanye West divorce joke she asked to be cut from SNL: ‘It’s super sensitive to him’

Kim Kardashian has said that she asked for a joke about her divorce from Kanye West to be cut from Saturday Night Live.

The reality TV star hosted the weekly live entertainment show in October, during which she appeared alongside future boyfriend Pete Davidson for the first time.

During the latest episode of new reality series The Kardashians, Kim was seen preparing to host the show.

While she would go on to joke about her split from West in her opening monologue, she explained that she wanted a second joke to be cut from “The People’s Kourt” sketch, in which Kim played her sister Kourtney as a TV judge.

In it, SNL cast member Chris Redd would play West and ask whether Kim, who is training to become a lawyer, could represent him in their legal case.

“The divorce is so sensitive for him,” Kim explained.

“I’m already saying that part in the monologue… maybe I could talk to Chris and think of something funny. I could just tell him, ‘Hey! This is super sensitive to him.’”

In her opening monologue, Kim said: “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America.

“A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to one thing: his personality.”

Kim and West filed for divorce in February 2021. They share four children.

During the previous episode of The Kardashians, Kim said that she wanted West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live, but admitted that the experience may have left her “stressed out”.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Disney Plus in the UK and Hulu in the US.

