Kim Kardashian shares ‘heartbreaking’ letter by Melissa Lucio’s children in bid to stop execution

Kim Kardashian has shared a letter by Melissa Lucio’s children, as calls are mounting for Lucio’s planned execution to be stopped.

“So heartbreaking to read this letter from Melissa Lucio’s children begging for the state not to kill their mother,” Kardashian tweeted on Thursday (7 April) along with the letter.

“There are so many unresolved questions surrounding this case and the evidence that was used to convict her.”

Lucio was convicted in 2008 in the death of her two-year-old daughter Mariah. Advocates have contended that Lucio falsely confessed while being interrogated, and that she was especially vulnerable as a survivor of sexual abuse and domestic violence. Lucio herself has maintained her innocence.

There have been growing calls to cancel or commute Lucio’s death sentence as the date of her planned execution, 27 April, nears.

More follows…

