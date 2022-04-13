Kim Kardashian says she would ‘wear a diaper’ in the name of fashion

Kim Kardashian will do anything for fashion, even if it means wearing an adult diaper.

The Skims founder appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she discussed her love for uncomfortable fashion, including the yellow caution tape outfit she wore to the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week last March.

“I’ll be in pajamas at home, no makeup, and then when I go out I’ll wear literally anything,” she told DeGeneres. “I don’t care how uncomfortable. If I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom, I don’t care what I have to do.”

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has yet to sacrifice her bladder in the name of fashion, she did reveal she bought adult diapers in preparation for the “baby bar” law exam, which she passed last December on her fourth attempt.

“I actually bought adult diapers when I took the bar exam because I didn’t know how it worked. I thought I had to sit there for eight hours straight,” Kardashian explained. “I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’”

“I bought adult diapers and they were like, ‘You have a 15 minute break here and there,’” she added, “So, I never had to use them.”

Kim Kardashian has made headlines for her daring fashion choices, such as the head-to-toe caution tape outfit took at least four assistants to wrap her body in the bright yellow tape.

The billionare business mogul also attended the Met Gala in September 2021 wearing an all-black Balenciaga ensemble with matching black gloves and a face-covering mask. The unique look was met with mixed reactions from fans, prompting comparisons to Harry Potter dementors and American Horror Story.

While Kardashian’s style has evolved over the years, the one person who remains critical of her fashion choices is her eight-year-old daughter, North West.

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” Kardashian said in a recent interview with Vogue. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.”

Kardashian added: “I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says: ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

