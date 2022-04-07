Kim Kardashian says she would have ‘done anything to be famous’ early on in career

Kim Kardashian has reflected on her fame, revealing that she would have “done anything to be famous” early on in her career.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum spoke candidly about her desire to be famous while speaking to Robin Roberts during an ABC News primetime special on Wednesday, where she revealed that the concept first appealed to her when she was 10 and watching the Real World.

“If you were to ask me years ago, when I first started my career, I would have done anything to be famous, I’m so open and honest about the fact that I love being famous,” Kardashian told Roberts. “Some people are made for it better than others, I would be lying if I said I didn’t feel like I could handle it and if I didn’t feel like I was made for it.

The Skims founder also acknowledged what it means to be famous, revealing that it is “hard” to have a reality show and “then say I want certain things to be private”.

While she noted that a lack of privacy comes with the territory, Kardashian told Roberts that she doesn’t look at fame as a “negative thing,” as she “loves” her life.

“Now it’s definitely not my goal, but I don’t mind it. I’m not one to say, like: ‘Oh my god, it’s so hard,’” Kardashian said. “I knew what I was getting myself into.

However, she did note that she chooses to “cherish” her privacy and chooses to live her life “differently” than she did at the beginning of her career.

According to Kardashian, the concept of fame first came to her when the Real World debuted, with the mother-of-four revealing that she was “obsessed” with the reality show and had wanted to audition for the show when she turned 18.

As for what appealed to her about the reality show, Kardashian told Roberts that she thought it was “super authentic” and that you got to see a “real life”.

“And I was just fascinated by the way they would just share their lives and show so much, I had never seen that before,” she recalled.

The famous family’s new reality show The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on 14 April.

