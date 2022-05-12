Kim Kardashian says she knew her marriage ‘had to be done’ with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the moment she knew she had to file for divorce from Kanye West.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, which is streaming on Hulu in the US, the Skims founder revealed that she feels confident in her decision to divorce the rapper after seven years of marriage.

While confiding in her older sister Kourtney, Kardashian explained that she “knew it had to be done” when she filed for divorce from West in February 2021, because their marriage was not “the right situation” for her at that time. Now, she said she feels “very sure” and “super good” about the direction their relationship is going in.

However, one thing that Kardashian seemed frustrated about was the double standards surrounding her public divorce from West, who legally changed his name to Ye. Following Kardashian’s debut as host on Saturday Night Live last October, West said during an interview with Revolt that he was offended by Kardashian’s use of the word “divorce” in her monologue, clarifying that the two were not yet legally separated.

“I’m always super protective of Kanye and not sharing a lot of the negative things that have happened just because, you know, he’s not here doing the show,” the 41-year-old billionaire said during the new episode. “If I do something on a reality show then it’s like: ‘How dare she talk about it?’ and then he can do a song – ‘But that’s so creative and expressive!’ – you know?”

“It’s always like two different sides are being expressed two different ways, and one is respected and one’s not,” she added.

Kardashian was declared legally single by a California judge in March of this year. The couple were married in 2014 and share four children together.

Since their separation, Kardashian said that she is exploring her own personal style after years of being dressed by West. While Kardashian is trying to figure out “who she is in the fashion world,” she said that dressing herself still leads to “panic attacks”.

“I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear,” she told her sister Kourtney in the fifth episode of the series.

“Even now I’m having panic attacks, like: ‘Dude, what do I wear?’ I will say that he styled me all for SNL. Then, for The Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for Skims, and I was like: ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?’”

After accepted the award that night, West called his ex-wife to tell her that her “career was over” and compared her brown leather dress to something Marge Simpson from The Simpsons would wear.

New episodes of The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu in the US and on Disney + in the UK.

