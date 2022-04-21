Kim Kardashian says boyfriend Pete Davidson owns Skims: ‘Every guy enjoys it’

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her boyfriend Pete Davidson owns items from her shapewear company Skims.

Kardashian, 41, discussed the items that the 28-year-old comedian has during a recent interview with E! News. According to the model, her boyfriend feels “super comfy” in Skims “T-shirts” and “underwear”.

“[Pete] has the boyfriend collection,” she said. “The shirts and T-shirts and underwear. Super comfy. Every guy enjoys it. It’s the most soft and comfy ever.”

According to the company’s official website, Skims’ boyfriend collection is inspired by “your boyfriend’s favourite tees and tanks” and is “borrowed from the boys” but “remade for you”. It consists of “oversized lounge wear essentials” and has a style that is “super soft, comfy, and effortless”.

This isn’t Kardashian’s first time opening up about her relationship, as she confirmed she and Davidson were dating on Instagram in March, one week after she was ruled legally single following her divorce from Kanye West. Kardashian and the Saturday Night Live star started dating in October 2021.

Since the couple has gone public, they made their first official red carpet appearance together on 7 April at the premiere of The Kardashians. And although Davidson was her date to this major event, Kardashian has said that they enjoy doing things that are much more “low-key,” including visits to Davidson’s hometown, Staten Island.

“It’s always been super low-key every time we go to Staten Island,” she explained during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “That’s like the fun part of it. We can just chill and be low-key, ride around and see all the fun hometown stuff and sneak in and out of places. Staten Island has surprisingly been so low-key for us.”

The KKW Beauty founder has previously praised Davidson and expressed how happy she is just “doing nothing” together.

“He’s just super genuine, and it’s just super fun to just hang out and do nothing then watch TV and just do nothing,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight.

