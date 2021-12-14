Kim Kardashian reveals she ‘took out’ joke about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson from SNL monologue

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she “took out” a joke about her sister Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson from herSaturday Night Live monologue.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who was praised for the opening monologue she delivered while hosting SNL in October, discussed the joke that didn’t make the cut during an interview with i-D for the outlet’s winter issue.

According to Kardashian, who used the SNL hosting opportunity to make jokes at the expense of her relatives, her ex-husband Kanye West and OJ Simpson, her famous family was happy for her to use them as inspiration.

“Everyone in the family was just like: ‘You can do whatever you want.’ Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted,” she recalled of her family’s support.

However, she did note that she had a “really funny joke” about her sister and her sister’s ex, who have had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship, that she ultimately decided to take out.

“Although I had a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloe that I took out – I could’ve maybe gone further,” she continued. “But everyone was like: ‘Use me. Do whatever you want. This is your time.’ They were down. That was super cool.”

The Skims founder’s admission comes after it was reported that Thompson, who shares daughter True, three, with Khloe, had welcomed a third child with another woman while the couple was together.

The NBA player is reportedly being sued by a woman named Maralee Nichols for child support and other pregnancy related fees, according to People.

While Kardashian chose not to include the joke about her sister, who also made a cameo in the SNL episode, she did note that it’s common for the family to poke fun at one another in their daily lives.

“I think people might not get that we’re absolutely in on the joke,” she told the outlet. “We always have been. It is what it is. I especially couldn’t really give a f*** what anyone ever says and thinks. And so, I was just like: ‘Listen, if I’m going to do this, I want you guys to know we’re in on this. This is what we talk about when we’re at home.’

“We have a sense of humour. We roast each other as a family all day long. None of us are sensitive to it.”

According to Kardashian, SNL also presented her the “opportunity” to show her fans and the world a part of her personality that only those close to her know.

“It was my opportunity. I wanted to show people that this is funny, and this is a big side of my personality too,” she said, adding: “And it was fun.”

