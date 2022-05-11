Kim Kardashian reveals personal style struggle after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian has said she is trying to figure out who she is “in the fashion world” after being dressed by ex-husband Kanye West throughout their marriage.

In an exclusive preview of The Kardashians, the famous family’s new reality series on Hulu and Disney+, the SKIMS mogul is seen laying out different clothes to review her outfit options.

In a voiceover, she says: “I’m trying to figure out, who am I in the fashion world? Who am I, by myself?”

In a previous episode, Kim revealed that Kanye had “always dressed me, always styled me” since they became romantically involved in 2012.

The couple married in 2014 and share four children together. The reality star said Kanye would send her thousands of looks of what he thought her style should be, but she now “really wants total independence”.

Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, which was finalised in March this year.

“I was always like, the Kardashians, with my sisters, and then I was like Kimye. Like, who is Kim K?” she asks in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

“That is the jump, how do I get there without Kanye? When I filed for divorce, it’s been like 10 months now and I’m finally just stepping out, being like ‘I can do this’.”

Prior to her relationship with Kanye, Kim was a celebrity stylist to her childhood friend and hotel heiress Paris Hilton, and regularly wore bright-coloured outfits, including a neon pink Juicy Couture tracksuit.

However, her style evolved into embracing bodycon dresses to emphasise her hourglass figure and turning to high fashion houses such as Maison Margiela and Balenciaga, both labels that collaborated with Kanye for his own wardrobe.

Kim’s colour scheme also became more neutral, with Kanye choosing to dress her in black, white and tan colours often.

The reality star has faced criticism for her style before from her eldest daughter, North, who Kim has said complains about her mother “wearing too much black”.

But since filing for divorce, Kim’s personal style is once more going through a transformation.

Fans noticed her style change after Kim posted a series of photos from a trip to Rome in July 2021, in which she wore a strapless tortoiseshell mini dress and strappy stilettos.

One person said at the time: “She looks like the old Kim K here, so hot”, while another added: “It’s like she’s not dressed as a grandma anymore. I’m sorry, hated that monochrome, PVC and all the bs [sic] she wore. She’s glowing.”

